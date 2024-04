Coal India recorded coal production of 88.6 million tons in month of March 2024 compared to 83.5 million tons in March 2023, recording a growth of 6.1%. The company achieved offtake of 68.8 million tons in March 2024 compared to 64.2 million tons in March 2023, recording a growth of 7.2%.

For FY2024, coal production stood at 773.6 million tons (higher by 10%) and offtake was 753.5 million tons (higher by 8.5%).

