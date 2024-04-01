Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL's net turnover slips 7% YoY in March 2024

SSWL's net turnover slips 7% YoY in March 2024

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) achieved net turnover of Rs 340.72 crore in March 2024 as compared with Rs 367.69 crore in March 2023, recording de-growth of 7.34% YoY.

The companys gross turnover fell 8.68% to Rs 415.05 crore in March 2024 from Rs 454.52 crore in March 2023.

In volume terms, the exports segment registered highest growth (up 45%), Passenger Car- Steel (up 14%), 2&3 wheeler (down 5%), Tractor (down 5%), Passenger Car-Alloy (down 9%), Truck (down 19%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In value terms, the exports segment recorded highest growth (up 76%), Passenger Car- Steel (up33%), 2&3 Wheeler (up 13%), Tractor (down 7%), Passenger Car-Alloy (down 9%) and Truck (down 21%).

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company reported 35.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.41 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 43.76 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,110.30 crore in Q3 FY24, up 18.31% from Rs 938.44 crore recorded in the previous year current fiscal.

The counter rallied 5.34% to Rs 232.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Advantec Wheels Advances with its Innovative Marketing Initiatives: Floating Wheel Caps, Element Painting and Augmented Reality

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Eicher Motors slides as CV sales slips 6% YoY in March

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors sells 2.65 lakh vehicles in Q4 FY2024

Tata Motors Q4 sales volumes jump 5%

Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story