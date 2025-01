Coal India standalone net profit rises 3.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 51.45 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 3.54% to Rs 9646.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9316.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 51.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.51.4534.99318.46675.769710.779402.679699.469391.899646.269316.40

