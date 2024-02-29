Coal Production Goes Up By 26% During The Current Fiscal Up To 26th February 2024

The coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was reviewed by Shri. M Nagarajuna, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on 27th February 2024 in New Delhi. Out of total 58 coal mines reviewed with the coal block allottees, 54 mines are producing as on date and 4 mines are expected to commence production soon.

The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines during the period 1st April 2023 to 26th February 2024 was around 125.33 MT, against 99.50 MT from the same period of FY 22-23, indicating a growth of around 26 %. The dispatch during the same period was 127.6 MT, against 98.13 MT from the same period of FY 22-23, indicating a growth of 30%.

The average daily coal production during the month of February 2024 stood at 5.14 LT for the first time in the history of coal production from captive/ commercial coal mines. The total production from captive and commercial mines has already surpassed last years total production of 116.55 MT.

