Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal Production Goes Up By 26% During The Current Fiscal Up To 26th February 2024

Coal Production Goes Up By 26% During The Current Fiscal Up To 26th February 2024

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was reviewed by Shri. M Nagarajuna, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on 27th February 2024 in New Delhi. Out of total 58 coal mines reviewed with the coal block allottees, 54 mines are producing as on date and 4 mines are expected to commence production soon.

The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines during the period 1st April 2023 to 26th February 2024 was around 125.33 MT, against 99.50 MT from the same period of FY 22-23, indicating a growth of around 26 %. The dispatch during the same period was 127.6 MT, against 98.13 MT from the same period of FY 22-23, indicating a growth of 30%.

The average daily coal production during the month of February 2024 stood at 5.14 LT for the first time in the history of coal production from captive/ commercial coal mines. The total production from captive and commercial mines has already surpassed last years total production of 116.55 MT.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coal India gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% to Rs 9,094 cr

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

SAIL slides after Q3 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Rus Education Chairman Prof. S. K. Washim Nominated as Chancellor Candidate at Tver State Medical University

RIL, NTPC, Coal India, Bhel, GPT Healthcare in focus

Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD on March 4

AMFI Advises Fund Houses to Protect Interests of Investors After SEBI Raises Concern Of Froth Building In Small And Midcap Segments

Rudra Gas receives order of Rs 9.96 cr from HPCL

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story