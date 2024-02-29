Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD on March 4

Spandana Sphoorty board to mull NCD on March 4

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Financial said that its management committee of the board will meet on Monday, 4 March 2024 to raise funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India. The company offers income generating loans under the joint liability group (JLG) model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 78.5% to Rs 127.39 crore on 75.2% increase in total income to Rs 656.84 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 2.93% to ended at Rs 938.15 on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

