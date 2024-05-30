Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 100.82 crore

Net loss of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 100.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.78% to Rs 8.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.32% to Rs 300.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

100.82107.83300.44443.9116.7017.6712.6116.1716.8220.7839.9074.3216.5520.5239.0473.38-6.9213.008.5956.43

