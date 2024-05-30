Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cochin Minerals &amp; Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 100.82 crore

Net loss of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 100.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.78% to Rs 8.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.32% to Rs 300.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.82107.83 -7 300.44443.91 -32 OPM %16.7017.67 -12.6116.17 - PBDT16.8220.78 -19 39.9074.32 -46 PBT16.5520.52 -19 39.0473.38 -47 NP-6.9213.00 PL 8.5956.43 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Cochin Minerals &amp; Rutile standalone net profit declines 40.04% in the December 2023 quarter

HAL bags Rs 1,173-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks slide

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story