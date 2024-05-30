Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 232.43% to Rs 2.46 crore

Net Loss of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 232.43% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 236.99% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.460.74 232 2.460.73 237 OPM %-3.66-6.76 --8.54-26.03 - PBDT-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40 PBT-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40 NP-0.09-0.02 -350 -0.06-0.10 40

