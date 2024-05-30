Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sharp India reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story