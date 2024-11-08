Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 1143.20 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 4.07% to Rs 188.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 1143.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1011.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1143.201011.7217.2618.90289.05270.25263.43251.38188.92181.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News