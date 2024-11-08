A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 120.12 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 1.02% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 120.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales120.12124.43 -3 OPM %68.4659.88 -PBDT28.9128.83 0 PBT26.2026.67 -2 NP19.8519.65 1
