Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 36.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 2465.09 crore

Net profit of Cummins India rose 36.55% to Rs 449.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 329.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 2465.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1893.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2465.091893.6319.6318.28638.80466.94593.84428.68449.37329.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News