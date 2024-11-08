Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 36.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 2465.09 croreNet profit of Cummins India rose 36.55% to Rs 449.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 329.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 2465.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1893.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2465.091893.63 30 OPM %19.6318.28 -PBDT638.80466.94 37 PBT593.84428.68 39 NP449.37329.09 37
