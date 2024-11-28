Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard gallops 21% in five days

Cochin Shipyard gallops 21% in five days

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cochin Shipyard rose 4.32% to Rs 1568, rising for the fifth consecutive session.

The stock has jumped 21% in five straight sessions from its close of Rs 1,295.70 on 21 November 2024. However, it remains 47.33% below its all-time high of Rs 2,977.10, reached on 8 July 2024.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting rights in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.07% to Rs 188.92 crore on 13% increase in net sales to Rs 1,143.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HC issues notice to state Delhi govt over AB-PMJAY implementation

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 750 pts as IT sector drags; Small, Midcaps outperform

Schools, colleges in Imphal valley and Jiribam to reopen from Friday

'Machines not the problem, it's electoral machinery': Tharoor on EVMs issue

LIVE news: UG students to get option to shorten, extend completion of degree courses, says UGC chief

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story