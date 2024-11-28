Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 537.49 points or 1.01% at 52608.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.54%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.81%),Cummins India Ltd (down 1.65%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.33%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.1%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.04%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.86%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.86%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 5.96%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 2.32%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.78%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.09 or 0.32% at 54738.02.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.04 points or 0.17% at 15790.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 295.8 points or 1.22% at 23979.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 988.91 points or 1.23% at 79245.17.

On BSE,2109 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

