Coforge acquires 27.98% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Coforge has acquired 7,639,492 equity shares aggregating to 27.98% of paid up share capital of Cigniti Technologies.

Consequently, the existing five out of six directors of Cigniti have resigned and Coforge has appointed Executive Director, Non-Executive Director and Independent Director on the board.

In May 2024, the company had announced about entering into share purchase agreements with the promoters and select public shareholders of Cigniti Technologies and trigger of an open offer pursuant to execution of such share purchase agreements .

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

