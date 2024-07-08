Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Himalaya Food International consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 28.19% to Rs 10.64 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International rose 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.648.30 28 OPM %21.7126.63 -PBDT2.292.23 3 PBT0.880.55 60 NP0.880.55 60

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

