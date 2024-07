Man Industries (India) has received an order of Rs 1,850 crore for supply of high value-added line pipes of API5L Grade for this mega offshore (Oil & Gas) project. This order is expected to be delivered during the next 12 to 18 months.

With this order, the company's unexecuted order book stands at Rs 4,000 crore.

