Shares may slide at opening bell

GIFT Nifty:

Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 18.50 points decline for the Nifty 50 index.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,241.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,651.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 July 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 6874.66 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

US stock index futures drifted lower in Asian trade. The Dow Jones index futures were down 60 points, indicating a weak opening in the US stocks today.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday, with China leading the decline. Investor concerns swirled around a potential trade war with the West, fueled by the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles mirroring similar US actions. This escalation heightened fears of a wider conflict and retaliation from China. Additionally, disappointing economic data from Japan and Australia dampened overall sentiment.

In stark contrast, US stocks soared on Friday, reaching record highs. Investors interpreted a weaker-than-expected jobs report as a sign of potential future interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at all-time highs, while the Dow Jones also gained slightly.

More From This Section

The US economy added 206,000 new nonfarm jobs in June, exceeding economist expectations. However, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.1%, which was unexpected. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments and key inflation data this week for further clues on the direction of US monetary policy.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices ended almost flat on Friday. Nervous investors cashed in profits at higher levels, with valuations remaining a concern. The Nifty held its ground around 24,300 after an early dip. Oil & gas, pharma, and PSU banks provided some pockets of strength. All eyes now shift to the US jobs data later today, which could influence the Fed's rate cut decision and potentially impact our markets. In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.07 points or 0.07% to 79,996.60. The Nifty 50 index added 21.70 points or 0.09% to 24,323.85.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News