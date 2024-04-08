Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge bags ServiceNow 2024 Emerging Industry Partner of the Year - Worldwide award

Coforge bags ServiceNow 2024 Emerging Industry Partner of the Year - Worldwide award

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge has been honored with the coveted ServiceNow 2024 Emerging Industry Partner of the Year - Worldwide award. The ServiceNow Global Partnerships & Channels organization recognizes the dedication and investment of ServiceNow partners made in expanding the ecosystem and contributing to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving transformational value for customers. This recognition underscores Coforge's exceptional growth trajectory and its pivotal role in delivering transformative value to clients across the globe.

ServiceNow's recognition is a resounding endorsement of Coforge's unwavering commitment to leveraging domain expertise and robust capabilities to craft industry-specific solutions in Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality and Utilities, that cater to the unique business needs of its clients. As an Elite partner to ServiceNow, Coforge stands out for its proven expertise in providing a comprehensive array of workflow solutions, ranging from IT and employee experience transformation to modern, digital customer experiences.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Sonata Software inks pact with Zones for 5 years

LDRA Launches Innovative 'Domain-Specific Productivity Packages'

EaseMyTrip forges strategic partnership with Zaggle

EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates first store in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Benchmarks off day's high; European mkt opens higher

Grasim Inds edges higher after Birla Pivot surpasses Rs 1,000 crore revenue-mark

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

BSE SME Jay Kailash Namkeen savors strong debut

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility signs MoU with MG Motor India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story