Singapore Market ends marginally in red

The Singapore stock market finished session marginally lower on Monday, 08 April 2024, on caution ahead of key economic data to be released this week.

Investors' focus this week will be on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report, along with speeches by Federal Reserve officials and the release of minutes of the Fed's March FOMC meeting.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 2.27 points, or 0.07% to 3,215.99 after trading between 3,210.35 and 3,223.53. Volume of 1.51 billion shares worth S$886.36 million changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 299 to 295.

Genting Singapore was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.68% to S$0.91. Jardine Matheson was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 1.72% to S$36.49.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of United Overseas Bank falling 0.1% at S$29.37 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erasing 0.07% at S$13.73, while DBS Group Holdings added 0.14% to S$35.55.

In company news, shares of Baker Technology surged 9% after the board recommended paying a final dividend of SG$0.015 per share.

Shares of Siam Cement were up nearly 2% after the board proposed a final dividend of 0.31185 baht per Singapore depository receipt.

