Coforge consolidated net profit rises 94.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 2358.50 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 94.86% to Rs 223.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 2358.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2170.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.46% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 693.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 9179.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8014.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2358.502170.00 9 9179.008014.60 15 OPM %16.3513.62 -15.5515.98 - PBDT358.60278.60 29 1351.901262.00 7 PBT274.00206.90 32 1033.301003.50 3 NP223.70114.80 95 808.00693.80 16

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

