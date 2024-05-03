Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 May 2024.

Coforge Ltd crashed 9.64% to Rs 4505.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11353 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd tumbled 8.87% to Rs 9992.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4784 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 240.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32941 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd shed 6.35% to Rs 64.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd slipped 5.83% to Rs 52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

