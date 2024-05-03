Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.61% to Rs 312.15 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.61% to Rs 312.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 1089.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1388.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales312.15398.22 -22 1089.171388.33 -22 OPM %10.778.82 -8.856.96 - PBDT15.24-6.00 LP 22.59-3.95 LP PBT10.14-12.08 LP 1.28-28.32 LP NP19.75-42.61 LP 10.89-58.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex dips over 1,000 pts ; Oil &amp; gas shares declined

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Longview Tea Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story