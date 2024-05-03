Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.61% to Rs 312.15 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.61% to Rs 312.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 1089.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1388.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

312.15398.221089.171388.3310.778.828.856.9615.24-6.0022.59-3.9510.14-12.081.28-28.3219.75-42.6110.89-58.85

