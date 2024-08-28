Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coforge Ltd soars 3.55%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 6296.8, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 38.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6296.8, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 0.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41709.25, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6298.9, up 3.55% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% gain in NIFTY and a 38.19% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

