Apar Inds hits the floor after Q3 PAT slips 20% YoY to Rs 175 crore

Apar Industries was locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 7,172.60 after its consolidated net profit declined 19.6% to Rs 174.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 217.57 crore posted in similar quarter previous year.

However, revenue from operations rose 17.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,716.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 238.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter, down 16.12% from Rs 284.30 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 401 crore; registering a de-growth of 7.1% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin slipped to 8.5% in Q3 FY25, compared to 10.8% posted in Q3 FY24.

In the conductor business, the revenue grew 23.4% YoY with volumes growing 19% YoY during Q3. The order book as at the end of third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 7,601 crore.

The fourth quarter revenue of the speciality oils business de-grew 0.6% YoY while volume were up 4.8% YoY.

The cables solutions business saw a 37% YoY increase in revenue for the current quarter.

Kushal N Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, We have delivered yet another quarter of healthy revenue growth. We continue to lead the way in our premium businesses with continued focus on innovation and customer centric approach. We remain optimistic that domestic growth trajectory will remain unwavering led by continued infrastructure capex spend. Headwinds we faced for export business is expected to reduce gradually.

On the margins front, we have seen have a drop in this quarter due to unfavourable competitive prices from China and lower demand from exports. We are hopeful that export demand will improve. Freight cost have started to soften which should help reduce landed costs. However, on the back of our strong foothold around energy infrastructure space we remain confident and resolute in delivering long-term value accretion to our stakeholders.

APAR Industries is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.

