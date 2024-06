Hong Kong stocks tumbled today as tech firms led losses. The Hang Seng index lost 1.67% to 18,028.52. Rising geopolitical tensions between China and the West weighed on sentiments and the benchmark index fell sharply. With these losses, a recovery from six month low mark has been cut short. The Hang Seng index has plummeted nearly 6% in last one month.

