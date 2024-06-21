Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,460.20, a discount of 40.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,501.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 65.90 points or 0.28% to 23,501.10.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.03% to 13.21.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Shanghai composite slips further on trade frictions

Nifty ends around 23,500; media index outperforms

Hong Kong stocks tumble

Bajaj Consumer hits 52-week high as board OKs Rs 166-cr share buyback

Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty approves fund raising of up to Rs 500 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story