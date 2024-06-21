Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanghai composite slips further on trade frictions

Shanghai composite slips further on trade frictions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese shares eased today, adding to recent wave of losses and holding at two month low. Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.24 percent to 2,998.14 after media reports noted that Canada is preparing potential new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, following similar action taken by the U.S. and European Union. Meanwhile, Japan has also unveiled trade restrictions against firms in China, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The sanctions announced by Japans Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday mark the first time Tokyo has targeted China-based companies over their alleged links to the Russia- Ukraine war. The Chinese yuan also continued to weaken against the US dollar after the Peoples Bank of China set the fixing at 7.1196 per US dollar on Friday following the currencys fall overnight to its lowest since November. The fixing was marginally weaker than Thursdays 7.1192 per US dollar. China's yuan has now eased to fresh seven-month low against the dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan Market plunges on firmer yen, Middle East tensions

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Nifty ends around 23,500; media index outperforms

Hong Kong stocks tumble

Board of Marathon Nextgen Realty approves fund raising of up to Rs 500 cr

GRM Overseas rallies as board OKs Rs 136-cr preferential issue

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story