Capital Goods shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 1073.35 points or 1.78% at 61209.62 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 7.8%), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 7.79%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 7.23%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 6.78%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.79%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.54%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.37%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.08%), and GMR Airports Ltd (up 3.05%).

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 900.34 or 1.9% at 48392.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 224.73 points or 1.57% at 14501.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79.15 points or 0.34% at 23036.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 209.88 points or 0.28% at 76111.29.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 647 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

