Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.52% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.631.72 -5 7.037.15 -2 OPM %7.989.30 -7.828.53 - PBDT0.230.19 21 0.790.73 8 PBT0.200.16 25 0.660.60 10 NP0.140.13 8 0.490.46 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty hovers above 22,400; VIX suprts over 8%

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares rise

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 725.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inani Marbles &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story