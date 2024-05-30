Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 21.63 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 21.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 577.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 77.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.6319.17 13 77.4279.94 -3 OPM %3.144.28 -4.223.30 - PBDT0.360.43 -16 1.781.01 76 PBT0.170.18 -6 0.830.01 8200 NP0.22-0.07 LP 0.610.09 578

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

