Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Colorchips New Media reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.02% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.20-0.30 LP 0.351.03 -66 OPM %40.00153.33 -25.7161.17 - PBDT0.10-0.45 LP 0.110.81 -86 PBT-0.21-0.60 65 -0.82-0.01 -8100 NP-0.16-0.57 72 -0.770.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels opens a wildlife resort in Nepal

Milgrey Finance &amp; Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sterlite Tech concludes Rs 1,000 cr QIP of equity shares

HCC board OKs to raise Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Shilpa Medicare completes Rs 500-cr QIP issue of shares

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story