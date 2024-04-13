Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Milgrey Finance &amp; Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Milgrey Finance & Investments reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120 0 0.120 0 OPM %50.000 --100.000 - PBDT0.19-0.01 LP 0.02-0.13 LP PBT0.19-0.01 LP 0.02-0.13 LP NP0.19-0.01 LP 0.02-0.13 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Milgrey Finance &amp; Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Ardi Investments &amp; Trading Company standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterlite Tech concludes Rs 1,000 cr QIP of equity shares

HCC board OKs to raise Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Shilpa Medicare completes Rs 500-cr QIP issue of shares

Adani Ent arm to acquire 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions

Ami Organics board OKs raising upto Rs 500 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story