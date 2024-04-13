Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare completes Rs 500-cr QIP issue of shares

Shilpa Medicare completes Rs 500-cr QIP issue of shares

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
The pharmaceutical company announced the completion of fundraising of Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The issue opened on Monday, 8 April 2024 and concluded on Friday, 12 April 2024, with a total of 1,09,89,010 equity shares being allotted. The shares were priced at Rs 455 per share, resulting in an issue size of approximately Rs 499.99 crore.

The issue price of Rs 455 is at a discount of Rs 32.33 or 4.68%, to the floor price of Rs 477.33 per equity share set for the QIP issue.

The QIP witnessed participation from various institutional investors, with the allottees receiving more than 5% of the total issue size.

ICICI Mutual Fund emerged as the largest allottee, securing a major 18% allocation. Following, Bandhan Mutual Fund received allocation of 10%.

SBI Life Insurance Company and Troo Capital, both received allocations of 10% each. Dovetail India Fund and Winro Commercial (India) were each given 5% allotments. Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust secured 8% allocation, while Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund-2 and Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV received allocations of 5.46% and 6.12%, respectively.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

The scrip shed 1.46% to settle at Rs 504.60 on Friday, 12 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

