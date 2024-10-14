Commerce minister says trade between Europe and India can grow exponentially, highlights Free Trade Agreement

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recently stated that two way trade between Europe and India can grow exponentially if both sides understand each other's concern and cooperate meaningfully. He was speaking at the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in New Delhi. Speaking of the India-European Union (EU) partnership, Goyal added that respect for democracy and rule of law and similarity of views on fair trade will help our trade to grow exponentially.

Goyal remarked that the world today cannot work on the principle of retaliation but has to find solutions through mutual cooperation. Goyal added that EU's policies and actions like rules related to deforestation, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), non-adherence to Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), etc. have impacted the Indian industry. The Minister stressed on the importance of fair, equitable and balanced trade practices.

