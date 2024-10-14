S J S Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Redtape Ltd, Esab India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2024. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Redtape Ltd, Esab India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp S J S Enterprises Ltd surged 9.65% to Rs 1046.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6031 shares in the past one month.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd spiked 8.63% to Rs 392.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82192 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd soared 8.09% to Rs 900.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8975 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd added 5.76% to Rs 6492.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 355 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd exploded 5.14% to Rs 180.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

