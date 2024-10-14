Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale price index edges up, food prices spike

Wholesale price index edges up, food prices spike

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number stood at 1.84% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2024 (over September, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in September, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, etc. Inflation stood at 1.31% on year in August.

Primary Articles index increased by 0.41% to 195.7 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 194.9 (provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Fuel & Power index declined by 0.81% to 146.9 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 148.1(provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Manufactured Products index for this major group increased by 0.14% to 141.8 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 141.6(provisional) for the month of August, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group increased from 193.2 in August, 2024 to 195.3 in September, 2024. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.26% in August, 2024 to 9.47% in September, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, at 81,950, Nifty at 25,100; Sept WPI at 1.84%; Bank up

'Turn to war at any time': What's behind China's Taiwan blockade drills?

Don't mistake recent pullback in equities for a bear market: Vinit Sambre

Oberoi Realty scales new height in trade; Here's what's driving the rally

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story