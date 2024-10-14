Wholesale price index edges up, food prices spike

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number stood at 1.84% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2024 (over September, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in September, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, etc. Inflation stood at 1.31% on year in August.

Primary Articles index increased by 0.41% to 195.7 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 194.9 (provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Fuel & Power index declined by 0.81% to 146.9 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 148.1(provisional) for the month of August, 2024. Manufactured Products index for this major group increased by 0.14% to 141.8 (provisional) in September, 2024 from 141.6(provisional) for the month of August, 2024.

