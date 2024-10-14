Ashoka Metcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLV Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup and Shish Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2024. HLV Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup and Shish Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ashoka Metcast Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 32.13 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd surged 18.22% to Rs 21.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd soared 16.72% to Rs 120.74. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7748 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2305 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup rose 13.79% to Rs 416. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2105 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd exploded 12.47% to Rs 136.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34071 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News