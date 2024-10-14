Nirma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2623.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 1742.26 crore

Net loss of Nirma reported to Rs 2623.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 123.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1742.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1743.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1742.261743.0816.3413.72189.97233.63130.00167.12-2623.01123.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp