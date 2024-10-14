Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2623.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Nirma reports standalone net loss of Rs 2623.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 1742.26 crore

Net loss of Nirma reported to Rs 2623.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 123.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 1742.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1743.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1742.261743.08 0 OPM %16.3413.72 -PBDT189.97233.63 -19 PBT130.00167.12 -22 NP-2623.01123.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 650 pts, at 82,000, Nifty at 25,150; Sept WPI at 1.84%

'Turn to war at any time': What's behind China's Taiwan blockade drills?

Don't mistake recent pullback in equities for a bear market: Vinit Sambre

Oberoi Realty scales new height in trade; Here's what's driving the rally

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story