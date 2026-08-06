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Commercial coal mining has made coal sector more competitive and efficient

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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The Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Coal met on Wednesday to discuss Commercial Coal Mining Reforms and Leveraging Private Sector Participation. In his opening remarks, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that 14 rounds of commercial coal mine auctions have already been completed and the 15th round is currently under process. The Minister also said that commercial coal mining has made the coal sector more competitive and efficient. Reddy said that transparent auction process has transformed Indias Coal Sector by promoting competition and investment. Referring to the auction process, Reddy said that the Ministry of Coal is actively engaging with industry bodies and private companies by organizing roadshows and stakeholder consultations, to ensure greater awareness and wider participation.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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