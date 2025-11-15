Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 258.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 16.23 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.2310.579.182.461.900.311.720.171.290.36

