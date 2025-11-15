Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 256.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.60% to Rs 22.67 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 256.10% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.60% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.6715.574.983.531.670.561.390.381.460.41

