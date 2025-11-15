Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 550.72% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 550.72% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.490.69-3.79-17.390.180.150.060.020.060.01

