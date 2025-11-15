One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 771.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 595.41% to Rs 134.98 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 771.81% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 595.41% to Rs 134.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.9819.4119.3415.8226.573.0726.393.0319.792.27

