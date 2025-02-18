Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Concord Biotech jumped 5.78% to Rs 1781.40 on value buying after a recent steep fall.

This rebound follows a steep decline of 28.15% over the preceding seven trading sessions, triggered by the company's disappointing third-quarter financial results for the 2025 fiscal year (Q3FY25).

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2% to Rs 75.9 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 77.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 244.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2% YoY to Rs 75.92 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore, registering de-growth of 8% compared with Rs 105.9 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced by 390 bps to 40.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 44% in Q3 FY24.

Concord Biotech is a R&D driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) through fermentation & semi-synthetic process and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

