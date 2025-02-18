Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Concord Biotech rebounds after 7-day losing streak

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Concord Biotech jumped 5.78% to Rs 1781.40 on value buying after a recent steep fall.

This rebound follows a steep decline of 28.15% over the preceding seven trading sessions, triggered by the company's disappointing third-quarter financial results for the 2025 fiscal year (Q3FY25).

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2% to Rs 75.9 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 77.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 244.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2% YoY to Rs 75.92 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore, registering de-growth of 8% compared with Rs 105.9 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced by 390 bps to 40.1% in Q3 FY25 as against 44% in Q3 FY24.

Concord Biotech is a R&D driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) through fermentation & semi-synthetic process and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Biotech drops after Q3 PAT falls 2% YoY to Rs 76 cr

ABB India unveils low voltage flameproof motors range

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Amit Shah reviews implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; broader mkt underperforms

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story