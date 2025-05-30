Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 129.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 924.81 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 129.84% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 924.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 86.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 3145.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2698.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

924.81630.543145.762698.479.7917.5110.3113.3277.1686.65291.47302.8833.8518.95116.69142.5822.809.9286.23101.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News