Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 129.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 129.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 924.81 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 129.84% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 924.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.94% to Rs 86.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 3145.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2698.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales924.81630.54 47 3145.762698.47 17 OPM %9.7917.51 -10.3113.32 - PBDT77.1686.65 -11 291.47302.88 -4 PBT33.8518.95 79 116.69142.58 -18 NP22.809.92 130 86.23101.38 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IP Rings consolidated net profit declines 62.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 29.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 43.57% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story