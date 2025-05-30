Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 29.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 3060.07 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 29.68% to Rs 161.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 3060.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2907.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.10% to Rs 944.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 12846.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11708.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

