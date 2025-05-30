Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 29.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 29.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 3060.07 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 29.68% to Rs 161.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 3060.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2907.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.10% to Rs 944.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 12846.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11708.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3060.072907.86 5 12846.3211708.44 10 OPM %11.1414.11 -12.5814.17 - PBDT356.68432.75 -18 1687.761734.55 -3 PBT212.62309.39 -31 1162.101250.22 -7 NP161.57229.78 -30 944.67934.38 1

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

