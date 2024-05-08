Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.10% to Rs 1140.00 crore

Net loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 65.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.10% to Rs 1140.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1872.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 141.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 5478.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6925.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

