Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 1439.17 points or 2.76% at 53558.31 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.81%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.98%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.88%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.43%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 1.14%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.89%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.83%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.62%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 698 or 1.59% at 44672.36.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 194.49 points or 1.43% at 13766.26.

The Nifty 50 index was up 317.7 points or 1.43% at 22479.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1144.56 points or 1.56% at 74282.46.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 730 pts higher at 73,850; Nifty at 22,400; metal, IT, financials gain

OMCs shares in focus; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL gain up to 3%, here's why

Trump sets nuclear talks with Iran; Tehran says negotiations 'indirect'

Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount

Musk dissatisfied with Trump's tariff? Here's what Tesla boss had to say

On BSE,2652 shares were trading in green, 451 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Metal index Rises 3.22%

Market opens higher; Nifty trades above 22,500

Poonawalla Fincorp launches Shopkeeper Loan Business

Refex Green Power wins order worth Rs 78 cr

BEL soars after bagging deal from Defence Ministry for supplying electronic warfare suite

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story