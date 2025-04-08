Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 1439.17 points or 2.76% at 53558.31 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.81%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.98%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.88%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.43%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 1.14%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.89%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.83%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.62%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 698 or 1.59% at 44672.36.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 194.49 points or 1.43% at 13766.26.

The Nifty 50 index was up 317.7 points or 1.43% at 22479.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1144.56 points or 1.56% at 74282.46.

Also Read

On BSE,2652 shares were trading in green, 451 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News