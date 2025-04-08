Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Green Power wins order worth Rs 78 cr

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
From Madurai City Municipal Corporation

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power has won a tender for Establishment of 250 TPD Municipal Solid Waste based Bio-CNG plant at Avaniyapuram village, Madurai South Taluk, Madurai District under PPP mode on DBFOT Basis for a period of 20 years, vide Letter of Acceptance dated 05 April 2025, issued by Madurai City Municipal Corporation. The estimated project cost is Rs 78.54 crore.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

