Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 283.34 points or 0.57% at 49388.94 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 1.89%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.33%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.05%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.75%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.39%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.17%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.1%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.03%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.09 or 0.4% at 71271.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.5 points or 0.37% at 21661.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.03 points or 0.75% at 44615.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.34 points or 0.04% at 13231.4.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

